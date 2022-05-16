The Rural

Frost damage costs grains industry $400 million a year

Updated May 17 2022 - 12:07am, first published May 16 2022 - 11:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FROST IMPACT: Dr Ben Biddulph, Brenton Leske, and Deputy Vice Chancellor, professor, Tim Colmer.

A project to better understand the effects of frost on grain has delivered results to help growers with crop management decisions to manage risk.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.