The Rural

New CWA president elected

Updated May 17 2022 - 1:31am, first published 1:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT THE HELM: Joy Beames, from the Central West, has been elected the new president of the Country Women's Association.

Joy Beames, from the Central West, has been elected the new president of the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW, a position she will hold for the next three years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.