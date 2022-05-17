New CWA president elected

Joy Beames, from the Central West, has been elected the new president of the Country Women's Association (CWA) of NSW, a position she will hold for the next three years.
The announcement was made this morning at the CWA of NSW's Centenary State Conference in Sydney after voting took place among the hundreds of delegates in attendance.
Advertisement
Joy has been a member of the Dunedoo CWA Branch for the past 30 years, where she's held a range of executive positions, and has also held numerous executive roles at the Group and State level.
She said she was honoured to take on the role of CWA of NSW president and was committed to working hard for all members, in the more than 400 branches across the state.
"It's such a privilege to be taking the association into its next 100 years of advocacy and support for rural and regional NSW and, alongside our members, I look forward to continuing the hard work that has been a hallmark of our association throughout its first century," Joy said.
"Access to health services, social isolation, adequate provision of secure housing, protection of valuable farmland and the rights of farmers, and environmental challenges are among the issues that impact all our branch communities - country and city - and will be a priority for our association into the future. I look forward to the opportunity my new role provides in speaking up for our members right across NSW and representing their interests to policy-makers at all levels."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.