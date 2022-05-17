Riverina Field Days has finished on a positive note despite day two seeing even wetter and muddier conditions than the first day.
The second day of the annual event saw an even larger crowd braving the rainy conditions to take in the best products, vehicles, gadgets, and foodstuffs the region has to offer.
Overall 9200 people attended the event over the two days, short of the 12,000 patrons who visited last year but almost doubling the 2019 gate takings.
Event coordinator Jason Torresan said he was pleased with the result and the turnout despite the unfavourable conditions.
He said the event would have attracted at least one or two thousand more patrons, but he wasn't surprised some were deterred from attending due to the weather.
"We got really close to 10,000 people for the event over the two days," Mr Torresan said. "That was very good because there were 12,000 last year and that was the highest ever achieved."
"You could see there was a good buzz around, with a lot of people and a lot of families. Overall we were happy with it."
While its still early days, Mr Torresan said he has some ideas on how to improve the event and add to it next year, which includes extending exhibitor space and adding more attractions.
However, Mr Torressan said he has already made the most important request for next year's Riverina Field Days.
Vincent Dwyer is a Riverina-based journalist for The Area News in Griffith. Doesn't mind the odd Seinfeld episode. You can reach him at vincent.dwyer@austcommunitymedia.com.au
