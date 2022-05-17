The Rural

Bongongo Angus bulls average $17,968 at a $35,000 top

Brett Tindal
By Brett Tindal
May 17 2022 - 10:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Angus bull buyers lifted another Angus bull sale average at the Bongongo sale, Coolac, by $5402 on the same time last year, as bulls topped at $35,000 in an epic three hour Helmsmann auction.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brett Tindal

Brett Tindal

Livestock Channel manager

Livestock Channel Manager for ACM, looking after a team of 9 across NSW, Qld, Vic and SA. Have been with Fairfax for 15 years in 2017 with 12 months as a journalist, 4 years as a livestock sales rep, 8 years as the Livestock manager at The Land and two years as the Livestock Channel Manager for ACM.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.