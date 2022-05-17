The Rural

Vendors to sell 49,350 sheep and lambs at Wagga

Updated May 18 2022 - 12:09am, first published May 17 2022 - 11:59pm
Jarrod Slattery

A TOTAL of 49,350 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga market on May 19.

