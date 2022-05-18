IF accolades and prizes from Sydney Royal Easter Show are to be a guide, the Riverina is certainly a rural powerhouse.
Some of the most prestigious awards and acknowledgements in agriculture have been earned by exhibitors from this area, and the kudos continues to flow well after the conclusion of the 2022 event.
Among the major announcements was the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW's Champions of the RAS Award.
This award looks past competition and recognises those who show dedication to the wider rural sector.
Melinda Hayter, of Euberta was named as a recipient and the recognition came from her involvement in the dairy industry. She has attended each Sydney Royal Easter Show since 1989.
"I love the social aspect of the show, catching up with people that I rarely see from all over the state, comparing bloodlines from different exhibitors and seeing the new genetics that are being used in the industry," she said.
"My favourite show memory would be leading my first champion at the old showground in 1993," she said.
The acknowledgements for for southern NSW flowed early at Sydney with Dione Howard of Milbrulong named National Rural Ambassador for 2022.
"I'm honoured to be selected amongst such an impressive group of young people," Dr Howard said.
Gundagai livestock agent Harry Waters of Elders sold his way to the top during the prestigious NSW section of the Young Auctioneers Competition.
He heads back to Sydney Royal Easter Show next year to compete in the national section of the competition hosted by Australian Livestock and Property Agents.
In the Australian Stock Horse section Darcy Schliebs, 16, of Combanning had success in winning the coveted Working Stock Horse championship. Home bred and trained Combaning Downs Elect is a 10- year-old grey heritage Australian Stock Horse.
