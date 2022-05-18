Well known NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) Technical Specialist (Pulses and Oilseeds), Don McCaffery is wrapping up his stellar career with 40 years of significant contribution to the NSW cropping industry.
DPI Director General Scott Hansen congratulated Mr McCaffery on his dedication to the industry through research, development and extension.
"Well known by farmers and industry, Mr McCaffery has consistently led key agronomic research and extension work into the production of canola, soybeans, safflower, pulses, rice and maize."
Mr Hansen noted the versatility of Mr McCaffery's skills and service, across irrigation and dryland cropping.
"Mr McCaffery spent his early career in the Murrumbidgee and Coleambally irrigation areas, promoting furrow irrigation and bed farming in the maize and soybean industries, a catalyst for a more efficient water use efficient farming system now supporting the southern cotton industry," Mr Hansen said.
Mr Hansen said Mr McCaffery has played a key role either leading or as a key contributor to many of DPI's flagship publications and research projects.
"For 10 years Mr McCaffery has co-authored the annual Winter crop variety sowing guide ... enabling farmers and advisors to make better cropping decisions," he said.
