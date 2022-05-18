The state's peak agricultural body has urged farmers to be extra vigilant in coming weeks, with more and more reports of mouse activity in paddocks.
NSW Farmers vice president Xavier Martin said there were anecdotal reports of mouse numbers growing and some farmers had increased baiting in an effort to get ahead of the numbers.
"The latest official CSIRO-GRDC Mouse Update indicates patchy numbers in NSW that are generally low, but we're also hearing stories of mice running around farms, so there's a bit of a mismatch there.
"What we don't want to see is a repeat of last year's mouse plague, so please if you see something, say something," he said.
"Regional communities were swarmed last year as a mouse plague chewed its way through millions of dollars' worth of crops, damaging farm machinery, vehicles and buildings in the process," Mr Martin said.
