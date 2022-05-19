The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Holbrook Sheep and Wool Fair draws in school students

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated May 19 2022 - 4:25am, first published 3:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AGRICULTURAL education was in the spotlight during the three-day Holbrook Sheep and Wool Fair in the eastern Riverina.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.