AGRICULTURAL education was in the spotlight during the three-day Holbrook Sheep and Wool Fair in the eastern Riverina.
Students from several schools travelled the distance to show their sheep, participate in junior judging events and share tips with industry leaders.
Organisers were thrilled with the support, including participation from more than 180 school students.
Holbrook Show Society secretary and Sheep and Wool Fair organiser, Rita Bowler said it was great to see so much interest in the event.
In addition to huge support from the schools there was also plenty of see in the sheep judging competitions.
Breeds including, coloured, Lincoln, Hampshire Down, Bond, South Suffolk, Poll Dorset, White Suffolk, Dorpers and White Dorpers could all be found in the pavillion at Holbrook.
Fleece judge Jenni Turner of Fox and Lillie, Culcairn was impressed with the exhibits she inspected.
She said to see consecutive good seasons in the region had certainly helped wool growers.
"It is such a wonderful year for sheep and wool," she said.
"The fleece weights are up and the tensile strength is good too," she said.
The interbreed competition continues on Friday at Holbrook.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
