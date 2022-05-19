The Rural
Buyers secure top Reiland genetics during Helmsman sale

Updated May 19 2022 - 11:53pm, first published 11:33pm
BUYING STRENGTH: Producers place their bids during the Helmsman sale at Reiland.

A bull with carcase traits and moderate birthweight topped the Reiland Autumn Helmsman sale on $26,000.

