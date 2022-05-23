Next week's offering increases to 46,392 bales rostered in Sydney, Melbourne and Fremantle. The early market intelligence for next week's sale brings some apprehension on the fleece and skirtings coarser than 19.5, especially lots with poor specifications for staple strength, vegetable matter, colour and cotted fleeces. Superfine wool is still in keen demand and performing extremely well - in fact the 17 MPG is performing over the 90th decile and is at the second highest price in history for this time of year. Whilst demand is still good, the accumulative pressure on finance and logistics continues to present challenges to our Exporters and Topmakers due to the added cost as a result of current logistics bottlenecks. This situation is not expected to improve anytime soon.