The Rural

Weekly wool market commentary with Marty Moses

Updated May 23 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:43am
Marty Moses

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed on 1434c/kg which was up 7c at auction sales.

Local News

