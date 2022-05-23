MAY 31: Ewe Lamb DST Workshop, Wagga will be held from 1pm to 5pm at the Glenfield Park Community Centre. The event is a half day workshop to help you understand the potential profit from mating ewe lambs in your business. Presenters include, Dr Andrew Thompson - Murdoch University, John Young - Farm Systems Analysis Service and Dr Mark Ferguson - neXtgen Agri.
JUNE 11: The annual Hay Dustdrinkers B&S makes its return on the June long weekend with the first ball back after two pandemic years off. Utes from across NSW, Victoria, South Australia and beyond will descend on the Hay Showground, with gates opening to the campground and pre-ball area on Saturday, June 11.
Iain Archibald Band and Jake Sinclair will entertain the crowd. Tickets to the 18+ event are $145, prepaid only through haybns.com or Trybooking.
JUNE 21: FarmLink is hosting an event designed to help local farming families improve intergenerational communication, manage family dynamics, and overcome adversity in their family farm businesses.
The event at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre will feature a series of 'kitchen table' discussions between farmers and farming families, sharing their experiences on the challenges they've faced in their family farm businesses, and the approaches they've used to overcome them.
All farmers are welcome to attend this kitchen table talk and help ask the big questions. The panel will cover a lot of ground, including the following talking points: 'In hindsight' - what advice would farmers give their younger selves, or what would they do differently if they had their time again, 'How do we all get on the same page?' - tips, tricks and advice on how to raise new ideas and propose changes to the farm business
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley.
SEPTEMBER 6: The 2022 AgriFutures Rural Women's Award Gala Dinner and National Announcement will be held at the Great Hall, Parliament House, Canberra. Ticket sales open on May 2.
SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: The Wagga Show will be held at the Wagga Showground, Lot 1 Bourke Street.
SEPTEMBER 20 to 22: Henty Machinery Field Days returns to the calendar in 2022.
