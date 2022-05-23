The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

Updated May 23 2022 - 11:20pm, first published 11:09pm
COUNTRY FUN: Patrons will again head to Hay for the BnS Ball during the June long weekend.

MAY 31: Ewe Lamb DST Workshop, Wagga will be held from 1pm to 5pm at the Glenfield Park Community Centre. The event is a half day workshop to help you understand the potential profit from mating ewe lambs in your business. Presenters include, Dr Andrew Thompson - Murdoch University, John Young - Farm Systems Analysis Service and Dr Mark Ferguson - neXtgen Agri.

