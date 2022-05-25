A time to buy big Advertising Feature

Tax time is coming and farmers and businesses with a turnover of less than $10million get the benefit of 100 per cent write off on assets worth individually up to $150,000.



The benefits are enormous. Farmers who are revelling the wonderful conditions of the past two years and the huge results of their labour and subsequent profitability, need to understand that now is the time to buy and take advantage of those tax rules.

Riverina Pumps together with Harvey's Mower & Chainsaw Centre at Wagga stock Aussie Pumps great range of products including their electric motor drive heavy duty trash pumps for effluent handling and electric drive self-priming pumps for irrigation purposes.



The team is professional, trained and can advise on the best Aussie solution for your job.

Aussie's Quik Prime (QP) pumps prime better, from lower depths than any other brand in the Australian market, and without priming aids or foot valves.



Their flagship product is their Aussie Fire Chief, Honda powered lightweight portable fire pump.



It delivers 25 per cent more performance than competitors, and offers performance figures of up to 450 lpm and heads as high as 75 metres.

Riverina Pumps also offer a range of transfer pumps and trash pumps from 2" to 6" with maximum flows as high as 6,000 lpm.



That's a huge amount of water to move and is ideal for flood mitigation in today's world of unstable climate conditions.

Conceived, designed and built in Australia at Aussie Pumps, the machines offer features that are significantly upgraded from imports from Europe or third world countries.

They are suitable for a wide range of tasks from dairy washdown to contract cleaning, local government work or trades like concreting, brick cleaning, and quarry industry plant washdown.