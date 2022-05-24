VENDORS sold 13,400 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Graeme Richard said lamb numbers lifted and the quality was good especially in the trade and heavy lambs, heavy lambs being the best supplied and there were a few more trade lambs penned.
All the usual buyers were operating in a market were short skinned lambs were preferred and overall the market eased $5 to $6/head.
The 2 score processing lambs sold from $88 to $147/head.
Trade weights to 24kg cwt ranged from $166 to $198/head averaging 775c to 820c/kg cwt.
The 24 to 26kg lambs realized $182 to $216/head or 785c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs sold from $200 to $230/head and extra heavy lambs reached $254/head. Heavy Merinos sold from $172 to $195/head averaging 700c to 740c/kg cwt.
The best priced hogget reached $214/head.
Mutton numbers lifted and the quality was mixed.
Medium weight ewes were fully firm and heavy mutton eased $4 to $5/head.
Medium weights $124 to $164/head. Heavy crossbred ewes $189 to $218 and Merinos reached $205/head.
HOW THEY SOLD:
