Freedom to flourish with other boarders Advertising Feature

DEVELOPING INDEPENDENCE: Wenona boarders (left to right) Valerie Choi, Eleanor Wyndham, Lucy Heagney and Sophia Li. Photo: Supplied

Living away from home is a big step for everyone, but these four young Wenona students have taken things in their stride as they joined Wenona's boarding community this year.

Eleanor Wyndham hails from Scone and is loving the friendliness of everyone and the structure that boarding provides. "Boarding has given me a sense of stability in the academic field," she says. "The solid structure to afternoons is different from what I was familiar with, and I am already able to recognise how I have benefitted from regularly completing homework. Of course, some things still stress me out, but this is one less thing to worry about because I know I have set time to get all my academic work done."

Valeri Choi and Sophia Li come from Hong Kong, and are taking advantage of a whole range of music, drama and sport activities. Living onsite allows boarders to participate in many extra-curricular activities offered before and after school, including water sports at nearby Balmoral.

