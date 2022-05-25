Some would call Saahil Parekh a Newington College 'lifer'. After 13 years as a day student, he walked out of the college gates in 2015, having served as a senior prefect and with a perfect IB score of 45.
Law at Sydney University followed before Saahil decided to follow his passion and pursue a Master of Teaching.
Having never really left Newington (Saahil has coached cricket at the college since 2016) an opportunity arose last year to teach English and Latin at the school, which led to another opportunity - to become a boarding house mentor in the College's Edmund Webb Boarding House.
Accepting the live-in position was an easy decision for Saahil. What struck him most on joining the boarding house staff was the strong sense of community.
"Everyone supports each other, everyone supports each other's interests," he said.
Saahil has a deep interest in pastoral care, and he embraces the opportunity to 'put boys first.' He believes you can never underestimate a simple hello in the hallway.
"Being willing to hear other people's perspectives and thoughts, and then critically reflect on one's own perspectives is such an important skill to learn."
Saahil believes wellbeing is an important part of education as a whole and helps 'shape young people to prepare for a world after school'.
His job as a boarding house mentor allows him to do just that.
Girls come from all around Australia to board at Frensham, in the peaceful Southern Highlands of New South Wales
Many parents choose Frensham for their daughters because of the idyllic, calm environment as well as the well-balanced education and the rigorous and personalised academic program.
Frensham is the largest girls boarding school in Australia and offers a full-day tailored program across the entire week.
Boarding is at the heart of Frensham and around seven per cent of boarders are from the Riverina region.
Imogen Smith from Wagga Wagga loves the tight-knit community and the wonderful traditions at Frensham and enjoys the independence gained by managing her schedule and doing her own laundry in her boarding house.
Lucy Molineux from Eurongilly values the school spirit at Frensham and doesn't miss traveling 2.5 hours each day to primary school.
Phoebe Lyne is Vice Head Girl and Captain of Athletics, and says she enjoys the small class sizes.
She adores living with her friends and loves the fact that there are always girls around on weekends and that all of the city schools travel to Frensham for sport.
Come and say "hi" to our registrar Carole McCormick at the Boarding Schools Expo in Wagga Wagga on June 3 and 4, and find out more about Frensham life.
Visit frensham.nsw.edu.au for more information.
Located in Wahroonga in Sydney's north, Knox Grammar has offered boarding since the school was established in 1924.
"The boarding community really is the heart and soul of our school. We have a close knit community and our boarders develop lifelong friends and connections," said Brian Sullivan, head of Knox Boarding.
"We have families that come from Dubbo, Condobolin, Walgett, Mudgee, Parkes, Narromine, Wagga, Singleton, China, Hong Kong and many, many more places across the globe."
Boarders are supported in their academic studies, with teachers from the day school visiting the boarding house each evening to assist with evening studies and tuition.
A busy program of social activities gives the boys many opportunities to explore Sydney and build connections.
In Term 1, boarders from Knox participated in a wide range of activities and excursions including an excursion to Palm Beach and Barrenjoey Lighthouse and a trip to Homebush to watch the Socceroos play Japan.
The boys also participate in regular social activities with local girls' schools such as dances and excursions.
In Term 1, Year 11 and 12 boarders took part in boarding camps with their year groups which were designed to build connections and their understanding of 'Knox Total Fitness'.
Knox Total Fitness is the School's integrated Positive Education program which aims to support and improve the social-emotional, physical, spiritual and academic fitness of every child.
The camps help boarders prepare for their final years at school focusing on personal strengths and growth mindset, facilitating courageous discussions on their life purpose and setting goals.
"The program of boarding camps is without doubt one of the most rewarding experiences for boarders at Knox Grammar School," said Mr Sullivan.
"Boarders in all year levels attend a boarding specific camp each year and we really see the boys' relationships and sense of community develop as a result of these experiences," he said.
Boarding has been integral to Loreto Normanhurst's identity since it was founded in 1897.
Indeed, the boarding school sits right in the middle of the campus and as such, is the 'heart' of the school.
"It's part of the whole fabric of Loreto Normanhurst," said director of boarding Kate Kovacs.
One of the largest girls' boarding schools in NSW, Loreto Normanhurst currently has around 85 per cent of boarders who come from regional and rural Australia.
The school also welcomes students from across the Sydney basin, interstate, and overseas.
"Boarding provides programs and activities, options and possibilities which foster good relationships - 'big sisters', mentors, and modelled leadership. It is about a network of friends from around the state, nation, and world," said Mrs Kovacs.
Loreto Normanhurst boarder Elizabeth from Godfreys Creek, agrees.
"Once you join the Loreto community you're loved without judgement, you're supported with compassion, and you're valued like a sister.
"The girls and staff make this place so special; a place where you can reach your full potential and thrive with joy and compassion in your heart," she said.
The benefits of boarding range from a comprehensive academic support program to easy access to facilities after hours, and importantly, increasing self-confidence and expanding students' world views.
"The sense of belonging is critical......it's about feeling connected, not just with your immediate peers, but across age groups.
"When these girls leave school, they've got great friends and great connections," said Mrs Kovacs.
To find out more about why our students love boarding, meet with our director of boarding Kate Kovacs at the Boarding Schools Expo in Wagga Wagga on June 3 - 4.
For more information, contact the Loreto Normanhurst enrolments team at enquiries@loretonh.nsw.edu.au or visit the website at www.loretonh.nsw.edu.au.
Yanco Agricultural High School is a quality public co-educational residential high school specialising in agriculture.
All students from Year 7 to Year 12 are either weekly or full-time boarders.
There, your child will have the opportunity of learning in an environment with other students from across NSW all of whom share an interest in agriculture.
Being an agricultural high school enables the school to focus its teaching and farm resources on students learning to ensure that they are provided with a wide variety of learning opportunities and experiences within an agricultural setting.
The school has a White Suffolk Sheep Stud and Shorthorn and Limousin Cattle Studs, which focus on breeding high-performing, commercially relevant animals and utilise technologies such as Electronic Identification, Genomics and Artificial Insemination to educate students on sheep and cattle production and marketing.
At Yanco Agricultural High School, your child will be able to participate in a large number of sporting activities, as they would be able to in their local community.
The school has a bus that runs in the afternoons and on weekends to transport your child to their chosen sport or activity.
Some of the sporting groups available are AFL, athletics, basketball, bowls, cricket, golf, gym, hockey, indoor volleyball, karate, league tag, netball, rugby league, rugby union, shooting, soccer, squash, swimming club, Tae Kwon Do, tennis, town band, touch football, fishing club and pony club.
Samples of the activities available are Cadets, Girl Guides, movies, music lessons, dancing, Rural Fire Service Cadets, Scouts, Shopping Leave, show stock teams, Lake Talbot Water Park, bonfires, ten pin bowling, laser tag and much more.
In a caring residential environment, students are encouraged to achieve their potential to become effective contributors in their communities and society within a dynamic and complex world.
Affirming the best of the schools traditions, the school's aim is to provide a well-balanced and diverse educational program with a focus on agricultural pursuits.
At Yanco Agricultural High School, staff aim to create teaching and learning environments that enable students to be healthy, happy, engaged and successful.
The focus is to create a culture of wellbeing across the whole school community, building and promoting the Yanco family and creating a sense of belonging and inclusivity.
Canberra Grammar School (CGS) is an independent Anglican co-ed school offering outstanding academic education, co-curricular opportunities and pastoral care, to day and boarding students of all backgrounds and faiths.
The school is due to launch a brand-new state-of-the-art auditorium, music centre and library in August 2022.
The facility will have a 1400-seat auditorium, four music classrooms, up to 20 music tuition rooms and an approximately 450m2 library and independent learning space to cater to the growing needs of the school.
CGS is fully co-educational from pre-school to Year 12, with boarding placements accommodating 135 students at full enrolment in the purpose-built boarding house, which forms part of the school's residential community.
CGS has always acknowledged the responsibility and commitment it takes to nurture students who are entrusted to the school's care. CGS boarding offers girls and boys in Year 7-12 a home away from home, and allows students to develop their independence, to build a life-long set of friends as part of a unique community, while surrounded by dedicated pastoral care staff, international student support and access to a range of sports and co-curricular activities.
For more information visit cgs.act.edu.au or learn more about the upcoming expos and open days on cgs.act.edu.au/opendays.
Living away from home is a big step for everyone, but these four young Wenona students have taken things in their stride as they joined Wenona's boarding community this year.
Eleanor Wyndham hails from Scone and is loving the friendliness of everyone and the structure that boarding provides. "Boarding has given me a sense of stability in the academic field," she says. "The solid structure to afternoons is different from what I was familiar with, and I am already able to recognise how I have benefitted from regularly completing homework. Of course, some things still stress me out, but this is one less thing to worry about because I know I have set time to get all my academic work done."
Valeri Choi and Sophia Li come from Hong Kong, and are taking advantage of a whole range of music, drama and sport activities. Living onsite allows boarders to participate in many extra-curricular activities offered before and after school, including water sports at nearby Balmoral.
Lucy Heagney from Dubbo, feels duties such as making her bed every morning help with organisation and developing independence. She has embraced her new life, especially because the small size of the Boarding House of 48 boarders encourages connection with girls of all ages. "The older girls are so easy to talk to and the boarding staff are so helpful and do their best to make you feel as comfortable as possible."