VENDORS sold 12,100 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said, the few restocking lambs sold from $135 to $155/head. Trade lambs to 22kg cwt sold from $176 to $182 and the 22 to 24kg lambs $185 to $198/head and averaged from 820c to 840c/kg cwt.
Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg sold $8 dearer and ranged from $195 to $216/head or 805c/kg cwt.
Meanwhile, 26 to 30kg lambs gained $10/head selling between $211 and $247/head and averaged 785c/kg cwt.
Extra-heavy lambs $220 to $295/head. Heavy SAMM lambs $232 to $250/head. Trade Merinos $154 to $204/head averaging 720c/kg cwt.
Mutton numbers eased and the quality was good. Prices lifted $18 to $22/head with solid competition. Medium weight ewes sold from $135 to $180 and heavy crossbred ewes $192 to $230/head with the best Merino reaching $230/head.
