6 Steps to take when building a new home

This is a commercial partnership with Buildi Brokers Brisbane.



Building a brand-new home helps you design a home that is ideally suited to your way of life. Building a house is also a massive project that takes much consideration, planning, and decision-making.

There's a lot to consider, such as where to build and which builder to choose, and it's easy to get overwhelmed by the whole building process. With the proper study and planning, you'll be able to make informed judgments while constructing your new house.

Consider hiring a building broker

With so many factors to consider when constructing a new house, enlisting the services of a professional building broker can assist you throughout the process.

Just as a real estate agent can guide you through selecting an existing house, a building broker can assist you in choosing the most qualified architect and builder for your home construction project.

Builder brokers brisbane can assist by:

Understanding excellent and poor design

Selecting the ideal builder and architect

Comprehending several building techniques

Understanding construction contracts and building regulations

By being aware of Builder standards and advertising offers

Knowing the background and personnel of every suggested builder

Knowing how to save tens of thousands of dollars throughout the design and bidding process.

Find the perfect home plan

A solid house plan will save you from delays, disagreements, and uncertainty throughout your home building.

Depending on your budget, preferences, and needs, you may pick a stock design or a customised plan to build your house.

If you are strapped for cash and want to construct a reasonably modest and functional home, a stock design is a less expensive choice. Depending on the circumstances, a house designer may modify a stock plan in window designs, room proportions, and similar aspects.

On the other hand, a unique plan needs the assistance of a professional and qualified architect. A customised design will cost more than a stock house plan, but it will be tailored to the needs of the family living in the home and the property on which it will be constructed.

Hire your building team

Once the planning, site, and budget have been established, it is time to find the best crew. Even though the home seems great on paper, if it is not built correctly on the ground, the outcomes might be disappointing.

While most homeowners engage a builder to oversee most of the construction, a homeowner who wishes to be more hands-on may operate as their own general contractor.

You will need a builder, an architect, a surveyor, and an excavator on your crew and be responsible for recruiting and overseeing all subcontractors.

Building a home in this manner is not for the faint of heart, but it may be satisfying and cost-effective for the appropriate individual.

Sign the contract

After agreeing to the expenses, thoroughly analyse the contract with your attorney, building broker, or conveyancer. Countless construction missteps result from contract mistakes.

So make sure that you are comfortable with the paperwork before signing them since making revisions afterwards may be expensive.

Check your local laws and council regulations to verify whether your contract meets these criteria, and make sure your contractor is accountable for procuring construction licences and permissions from the appropriate authorities.

Before building starts, you should consider insurance to safeguard your land, the new property, and the safety of site visitors.

Keep a close eye on the progress

It is essential to be active in every construction phase to determine the design components and ensure the building project remains on schedule and within budget.

You may want to maintain a journal to record crucial facts of the project, such as conversations with the builder, reports on progress, and copies of letters and notifications throughout the building process.

If you do not feel comfortable managing the contractor or subcontractors constructing your house, you may engage an independent building broker or consultant to oversee the project on your behalf.

The handover

You should be able to receive the keys, make any final payments, and move in around one week following practical completion. Contractually, you should obtain copies of any applicable guarantees and certifications.

Ensure that you get the builder's formal authorisation that the structure is complete and safe for occupancy.

To conclude