The Rural

Wool market report with Marty Moses

Updated May 29 2022 - 11:44pm, first published 11:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marty Moses

The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1420c for the week, which was down 14c.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.