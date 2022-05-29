Merino fleece opened slightly cheaper with the low VM types attracting good buyer support, whilst the heavy VM lots with lesser style, containing colour and cotted bore the brunt of heavier losses on both days. Over 60% of the fleece offering was destined to Chinese Indent orders as traders awaited the phone to ring for offerings. Purchasing for Europe was quieter this week whilst the Indian Indent orders remained present. The take home message from this is definitely the large processors need to purchase Australian Wool in or around the current levels as we enter the last month of the 2021-22 season.