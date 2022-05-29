The Rural
Wagga sheep and lamb market, May 26 2022

Updated May 29 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:44pm
AT THE RAIL: A file image from Wagga sheep and lamb market.

A TOTAL of 41,500 sheep and lambs sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.

