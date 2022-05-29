A TOTAL of 41,500 sheep and lambs sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said lamb numbers decreased slightly.
The lamb market struggled to gain traction mostly due to the drop in quality.
Buyers were very selective across trade weight classes.
Heavy lambs were well supplied however, not all export companies made it to the market. Store lambs were well supplied with the shorn portion eagerly contested.
Trade lamb market is heading into winter in good shape with all buyers eager to purchase well finished types with shape and carrying shorter skins.
However, prices did fluctuate for plainer lambs. Lambs 21 to 24kg sold to the strongest demand selling at $172 to $210 to average 817c/kg cwt. Lambs 24kg to 26kg slipped $4 which was quality related, sales averaged 800c/kg cwt.
Quality lines of trade Merino lambs sold from $154 to $181/head. The heavy portion went from$189 to $231/head. Lambs back to the paddock carrying some condition ranged from $115 to $174/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with outstanding runs of lambs weighing more than an estimated 38kg cwt. Big heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight lifted $5 averaging 746c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg averaged 752c/kg cwt. Heavy Merino lambs made from $295 to $301/head. A pen of Merino hoggets estimated to weigh 35kg recorded a top price of $249/head.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a slightly smaller field of processors. Heavy ewe mutton sold to strong demand to average 633c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying demand was erratic at times. Trade sheep averaged 595c to 659c/kg.
