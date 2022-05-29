Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with outstanding runs of lambs weighing more than an estimated 38kg cwt. Big heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight lifted $5 averaging 746c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg averaged 752c/kg cwt. Heavy Merino lambs made from $295 to $301/head. A pen of Merino hoggets estimated to weigh 35kg recorded a top price of $249/head.