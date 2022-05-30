VENDORS sold 2100 cattle at the Wagga market on Monday.
The forecast cold and wet weather conditions also arrived on Monday to coincide with the weekly cattle sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said numbers declined notably with not as many cattle travelling from outlying areas.
It was a bit better quality yarding despite a significant portion of stock in secondary condition.
In the trade run there were some odd pens of excellent grain assisted cattle 400kg to 500kg which ignited the bidding.
All the usual buyers were in attendance however, not all operated fully.
Export and domestic processors clashed often against lot feeders for export weighted steers and heifers.
Local restockers were competing but demand was subdued.
In the trade sale quality improved and so did prices with grain assisted stock paid premium prices.
Trade steers 3 score sold from 550c to 606c to average 580c/kg.
Trade heifers 400 to 500kg benefited from stronger feedlot demand.
Heifers suitable for the trade averaged 529c/kg.
Medium-weight feeder heifers were keenly sought to average 554c/kg.
Steers 400kg to 500kg suitable to feed-on improved 2c to average 582c/kg.
Lighter feed steers were limited and price varied depending on quality with the bulk selling from 578 to 646c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks purchased by processors were few.
C3 and C4 steers sold from 420c to 500c/kg.
Heavy heifers with good shape made from 420c to 490c/kg.
Heavy heifers to feed on made from 482c to 530c/kg.
There were more than 500 cows penned and not all buyers operated.
Heavy cows gained 4c making from 341c to 382c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 300c to 380c/kg.
