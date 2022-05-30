The Rural
Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated May 30 2022 - 11:41pm, first published 11:32pm
LOOKING BACK: A file image of the lineup of class winners eligible for the Laura Berben Memorial Supreme Champion Hack Hunter at Ganmain Show.

JUNE 6 to 8: The MerinoLink 2022 Conference will be held in Wagga. The conference will revisit many of the high calibre 2021 venues with a brand new program of topics and line-up of presenters, plus a variety of opportunities for behind-the-scenes access to industry experts and their work. The 2022 program runs from Monday, June 6 through to Wednesday, June 8 and includes: June 6 1/2 day Lead-In Sessions + Meet & Greet Dinner, June 7 one-day conference and formal dinner, June 8 1/2 day Field Day.

