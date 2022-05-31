VENDORS sold 5500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Rob Pearce said trade weight lambs were down $5/head and averaged 775c to 810c/kg cwt, the 23 to 24kg heavy trade weight lambs sold from $183 to $191/head.
Heavy weight lambs were $5 to $10/head cheaper and averaged around 740c/kg cwt.
Extra heavy weight lambs topped at $285 while heavy Merino lambs sold to $223/head.
Mutton numbers fell and quality was varied. Medium Merino ewes averaged $151 while heavy weights sold to $200/head. Heavy first cross ewes sold from $180 to $205/head. Merino wethers topped at $198/head.
