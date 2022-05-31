The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb market May 27 2022

Updated May 31 2022 - 4:09am, first published 3:56am
FROM THE CATWALK: A file image from the weekly Griffith sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 5500 sheep and lambs at the Griffith sale on Friday.

