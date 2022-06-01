LEADERS in digital agriculture gathered in Wagga this week to highlight the gains and challenges for primary industries.
More than 300 people participated in the two-day Digital Agrifood Summit 2022 and there were many more following along on the live-stream.
Hosted at Charles Sturt University, the event was an opportunity to showcase the technology that is already thriving plus give participants a glimpse into the future capacities of robotics and automated farming.
From scientists and academics to producers and school students, the summit featured both panel discussions and practical workshops.
Keynote speaker, Professor David Lamb, chief scientist with Food Agility CRC presented his topic titled The Road to Hands-Free Farming.
He said the visual images of "hands-free" farming might involve the perception of using drones to do a day's work while sitting at home drinking coffee and running meetings. Or it could be tractors in the paddock toiling away driver-less.
However, Professor Lamb pointed out that there were already handy adaptations for running livestock operations. Counting stock, or using automated systems to check water pipes and troughs.
Yet lack of reliable connectivity, in the form of telecommunications, was identified as an inhibitor.
