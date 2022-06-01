The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale draw, June 2 2022

Updated June 1 2022 - 4:01am, first published 1:46am
Wagga market.

VENDORS will sell 44,300 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

