VENDORS will sell 44,300 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Blakes will sell first with 500 lambs and 200 sheep, WMLP, 800 lambs and 300 sheep, Nutrien, 11,300 lambs and 1100 sheep, Elders, 6400 lambs and 1600 sheep, Delta, 4400 lambs and 100 sheep, Rodwells, 2300 lambs and 300 sheep, RLA, 8000 lambs and 1100 sheep, H Francis, 3800 lambs and 200 sheep and WRL 1700 lambs and 200 sheep.
