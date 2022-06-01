The Rural

Minister for Agriculture is Murray Watt

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:33am, first published 2:07am
Murray Watt

Murray Watt is the new Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, as part of the Labor government.

NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Local News

