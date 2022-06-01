Minister for Agriculture is Murray Watt

Murray Watt is the new Federal Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, as part of the Labor government.
This week he was welcomed by various agricultural industry groups including the Australian Dairy Industry Council (ADIC).
"We wish Murray Watt well and we welcome the opportunity to work closely with him throughout this parliamentary term," said ADIC chairman Rick Gladigau.
National Farmers' Federation (NFF) president Fiona Simson said agriculture needed strong leadership to tackle challenges including climate change, workforce shortages, supply chain disruptions and biosecurity threats from overseas.
The NFF also congratulated Tanya Plibersek on her appointment as Minister for Environment and Water.
Mrs Simson said despite these challenges it was an exciting time for agriculture, an industry that had powered Australia through the economic headwinds brought on by natural disasters, a pandemic and global uncertainty.
"The fact there are four Ministries that explicitly reference regions gives us comfort this is a key area for the new Government and we look forward to progressing our regionalisation election platform with these newly minted Ministers," she said.
"Michelle Rowland takes on the important portfolio of telecommunications to implement the positive commitments Labor made to improve mobile phone and internet service in the bush."
"We will continue the already strong relationship with Minister Watt and other Albanese Government ministers who are key to progressing these priorities so agriculture can reach its goal to be a $100 billion industry by 2030."
