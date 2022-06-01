BIO-SECURITY and protection of exports were two issues raised as challenges for agriculture during the Digital Agrifood Summit 2022.
The event drew around 300 guests at Charles Sturt University and gave participants insights into the future of primary industries.
The government keynote address was delivered by Rosemary Deininger and came after a change of leadership and also some announcements regarding the various portfolios.
Despite the political changes the secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Water and Environment said the industry had gone from strength to strength.
This was due to three consecutive good years.
"We have had the best winter crop on record coincide with the highest prices in 32 years," she said.
However, Ms Deininger outlined some of the areas that needed continued focus into the future.
Bio-security was front and centre with clear planning needed to protect Australia's industry.
"We need partnerships with government and other countries to help manage pest and disease risk," she said.
In speaking to the topic of the two-day summit she said digital agriculture would unlock further opportunities for primary industries into the future.
"The ag sector will continue to embrace automation," she said.
Ms Deininger also said there were key roles and exciting career opportunities in rural industries for the next generation.
She said skilled employees were necessary to further grow the industry.
To reiterate on the three good seasons for agriculture she said this was rare. And tough times were likely part of the cycle in the future.
"Three years is extremely rare, (but) we are fortunate), however all good times come to an end," she said.
"We need to be prepared for dry years when they return."
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
