VENDORS sold 41,050 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said wet weather resulted in stronger competition amongst buyers in a bigger yarding of lambs.
Quality was excellent across trade and extra heavy categories, with big runs of lambs weighing more than 30kg carcass weight. The Victorian panel of buyers was extremely well represented alongside the regular New South Wales contingent. Restocker activity was restrained, with most lightweight types purchased by processors.
Competition for trade lambs intensified with domestic processors dominating the better covered and presented weight categories. Prices improved $11 to $14/head.
Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold to the strongest demand selling at $180 to $229 to average 879c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg gained $16 to average 864c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to stronger demand as more buyers entered the bidding. Merino lambs sold from $162 to $219/head. Lambs back to the paddock sold from $138 to $175.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with outstanding runs of lambs weighing more than an estimated 38kg cwt. Big heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight lifted $12 averaging 800c/kg cwt. Lambs 26 to 30kg surged in price to average 897c/kg cwt. Heavy Merino lambs sold from $222 to $294/head.
It was a mixed yarding of mutton that was offered to a smaller panel of buyers, with a major northern processor the volume buyer.
Heavy ewe mutton sold to much stronger demand to average 669c/kg cwt. Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was stronger from a northern processor. Trade sheep averaged 696c/kg cwt.
