The Rural

Demand intensifies at Wagga market on June 2 2022

Updated June 2 2022 - 3:50am, first published 3:44am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BUYERS: A file image from Wagga sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 41,050 sheep and lambs at the Wagga market on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.