Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold to the strongest demand selling at $180 to $229 to average 879c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg gained $16 to average 864c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to stronger demand as more buyers entered the bidding. Merino lambs sold from $162 to $219/head. Lambs back to the paddock sold from $138 to $175.