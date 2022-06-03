A TOTAL of 7800 sheep and lambs sold at the Griffith market on Friday.
Lamb numbers lifted and there was a very good run of heavy and extra heavy lambs.
Trade and light lambs were limited and there was a small run of heavy Merino lambs with good clean skins. Competition was strong and the market lifted $15 to $20/head.
Trade lambs to 24kg sold from $175 to $215/head and averaged between 820c and 850c/kg. Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg sold from $210 to $230 and the 26kg to 30kg cwt sold from $223 to $260/head averaging 840c/kg. Extra heavy lambs topped at $321/head.
Heavy Merinos ranged from $205 to $219/head averaging 770c/kg cwt. The best priced hogget reached $255/head.
Mutton numbers fell and most were heavy weights. Prices were dearer in the small offering. Medium weight ewes sold from $150 to $155/head. Heavy Merinos $180 to $230/head and crossbred ewes reached $232/head.
