Shorthorn weaners at Gundagai sold for $2450

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated June 5 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 11:44pm
Andrew and Kathrine Turner, Tumblong, sold 27 Reiland-blood Angus steers weighing 293kg for $2240.

Cold country weaners sold to steady inquiry today during the 81st annual weaner cattle sale at Gundagai, when 2400 head were yarded by Elders, Gundagai.

