A TOTAL of 2270 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said rain did not stop supply of cattle as expected with a similar sized offering of 2270 penned.
Advertisement
The numbers were mostly made up of secondary cattle under 500kg which kept a cap on prices and allowed buyers in the heifer run to be quite selective on breed and quality.
All the usual buyers were in attendance however, not all operated fully.
Export and domestic processors rarely clashed against lot feeders for export and domestic weighted steers.
Local and northern restockers were at the market and competition continued to be solid.
In the trade sale numbers were few.
Trade heifers three score sold from 480c to 520c to average 500c/kg.
Medium weight feeder heifers were not as keenly sought with a few less orders operating in the market. Medium weight heifers averaged 537c/kg.
Price for the best lines of feeder steers 400kg to 500kg matched last week's trends to average 584c/kg.
Lighter feed steers were limited and price was unchanged to 3c dearer.
The bulk selling from 520c to 695c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks purchased by processors were few. C3 and C4 steers sold from 420c to 520c/kg.
The best money paid by processors was for well-shaped heifers with prices lifting 33c/kg.
C4 heifers sold from 455c to 520c/kg.
There were just over 600 cows penned and most buyers made purchases.
Heavy cows gained 11c making from 360c to 390c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 320c to 376c/kg.
COMING EVENTS: June 15, Nutrition EDGE workshop will beheld at Bourke, Cost: $1750 + GST / 1st person from one business or $1450 + GST
Advertisement
2nd person from the same business or additional persons from a business.
Cost includes comprehensive set of workshop notes, workbook and lunch, morning/afternoon tea each day
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.