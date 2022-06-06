The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Country Calendar: See what's on in the Riverina and southern NSW

NR
By Nikki Reynolds
Updated June 6 2022 - 11:17pm, first published 3:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COUNTRY FUN: Patrons will again head to Hay for the BnS Ball during the June long weekend.

JUNE 11: The annual Hay Dustdrinkers B&S makes its return on the June long weekend with the first ball back after two pandemic years off. Utes from across NSW, Victoria, South Australia and beyond will descend on the Hay Showground, with gates opening to the campground and pre-ball area on Saturday, June 11.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NR

Nikki Reynolds

Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.