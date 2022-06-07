A TOTAL of 12,245 sheep and lambs sold at Corowa on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said livestock agents penned an additional 3600 sheep and lamb's and the quality was very good with most pens finished to a tee.
A full buying consortium were present this week and all actively participating with prices soaring across most lines with gains of between $10 to $30 across the sale
Trade lamb quality was more consistent this week and prices were $20 to $30 dearer.
A good supply of medium and heavy trade lambs were available averaging around 900c/kg cwt with heavy trade weights selling from $200 to $230/head. Strong competition from domestic and export processors across the heavy lambs resulted in gains of $22 with lambs selling from $228 to $239/head.
The quality across the heavy export types was excellent lambs selling from $233 to $256/head and the over 30kg lambs reached $270/head.
Light lambs to the processors sold from $121 to $174/head with restocker's returning to the buyers pool this week paying from $143 to $174/head.
There was an increased supply of Merino lambs both in numbers and in weight.
The top pens sold from $191 to $235/head.
Additional weight was offered across the mutton pens gaining $7 to $15 across the market.
Heavy cross bred ewes sold from $186 to $209/head and heavy Merino ewes reached $235/head.
MARKET QUOTES:
