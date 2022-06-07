A LUCRATIVE cropping season and more rain in recent days set the mood for a positive two-day machinery event in Wagga.
Riverina Co-op hosted the McCormick and Bobcat launch on June 3 and 4.
It was a chance to showcase the latest in farm machinery and celebrate buoyant times throughout the Riverina.
The gates were open to the public on Saturday from 10 am to 5pm and Sunday, 9am to 1pm.
This allowed visitors to see what was on offer, kick the tyres and catch up with dealer representatives to learn about rural innovation that would suit this farming region.
Machinery specialists walked patrons through the features of new offerings and showcased opportunities to upgrade.
Great attendances and keen interest buoyed by three consecutive years of good cropping seasons helped to set the tone for what organises say was a positive event.
