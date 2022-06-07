The Rural

Wagga hosts machinery demonstration days

Updated June 7 2022 - 3:04am, first published 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RURAL OPTIMISM: Machinery on show at the Riverina Co-op recently. Pictures: Karen Doswell
DISCUSSION: Sharing insights at the recent Riverina Co-op machinery demonstration event in Wagga.

A LUCRATIVE cropping season and more rain in recent days set the mood for a positive two-day machinery event in Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.