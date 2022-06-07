The Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closed on 1414c/kg, which was down 6c at auction sales.
Moses and Son principal Marty Moses of Temora said a total of 34,872 bales went under the hammer with a clearance rate of 86.9 per cent.
This substantially smaller national offering across the three selling centres signals the wind down in offerings until the end of June.
