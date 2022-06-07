The Rural
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

NSW Farmers identifies input costs as a challenge for the rural sector

Updated June 7 2022 - 7:49pm, first published 7:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
National Farmers Federation president, Fiona Simson.

AT a time when agriculture is looking lucrative rural leaders warn how important it is to examine the escalating input figures.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.