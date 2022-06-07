The Rural

Merino scholarship ball photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
Updated June 7 2022 - 8:03pm, first published 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
2022 Peter Westblade scholars - William Lyon, Baylee Stapleton and Mitchell Rubie. Photo: supplied

Celebrating the tenth anniversary of the Peter Westblade Scholarship, past winners and Merino industry leaders turned out in their formal attire at Wagga Wagga.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.