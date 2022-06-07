The Rural

Wagga sheep and lamb sale market, June 9 2022

Updated June 8 2022 - 12:16am, first published June 7 2022 - 11:55pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
At the rail.

A TOTAL OF 53,700 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on June 8.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.