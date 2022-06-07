A TOTAL OF 53,700 sheep and lambs will sell at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on June 8.
Rodwells will sell 1600 lambs and 300 sheep, Elders, 4600 lambs and 2300 sheep, WRL, 2350 lambs and 500 sheep, Nutrien, 9200 lambs and 550 sheep, Francis, 8600 lambs and 1000 sheep, RLA, 11,000 lambs and 3000 sheep, WMLP, 2600 lambs and 100 sheep, Delta 3000 lambs and 1000 sheep, Blakes, 1800 lambs and 200 sheep.
