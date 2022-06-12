VENDORS sold 48,900 sheep and lambs at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Leann Dax said last week's dearer market contributed to increased numbers at the sale.
Not all export companies were active and key major domestic processors were very selective.
Quality was fair to excellent with a percentage of lamb's winter effected. There were only local restocking orders at the market, and this did have impact on price outcomes for secondary lambs.
Competition fluctuated and solid bidding was a rarity.
There was a significant price correction across all trade weight categories of $20/head.
Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $165 to $208 to average 780c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg dipped $20 averaging 786c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to weaker demand, with some pen lots showing the effects of the cold weather. Merino lambs sold from $138 to $188/head. Lambs back to the paddock sold from $80 to $169/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight were well supplied with big numbers between 32 to 35kg cwt. Extra heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight sold $20/head lower averaging 736c/kg cwt, realising a top of $298/head. Lambs 26 to 30kg sold up to $25 cheaper, with buyer enthusiasm waning as the sale progressed. Heave Merino lambs sold from $225 to $253/head.
It was a very mixed quality yarding of mutton that was offered to a slightly smaller field of processors with one major northern processor dominating most classes. Heavy ewe mutton sold to weaker demand averaging 603c to 641c/kg cwt.
Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was patchy at times. Trade sheep averaged 625c to 661c/kg.
