Wagga sheep and lamb market report, June 9 2022

Updated June 12 2022 - 8:56pm, first published 8:38pm
MEET THE MARKET: Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre manager Paul Martin.

VENDORS sold 48,900 sheep and lambs at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Thursday.

