Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold from $165 to $208 to average 780c/kg cwt. Lambs 24 to 26kg dipped $20 averaging 786c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to weaker demand, with some pen lots showing the effects of the cold weather. Merino lambs sold from $138 to $188/head. Lambs back to the paddock sold from $80 to $169/head.