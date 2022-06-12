PRICES for wool increased by 24c/kg.
Moses and Son principal, Marty Moses said the Australian Wool Exchange Eastern Market Indicator closed the on 1438c/kg which was up 24c.
This week, the offering reduced to 31,097c, and there wasn't a sale in Fremantle.
Buyers responded positively pushing all combing MPG's up between 18c and 70c, delivering a solid clearance rate of 90.4 per cent.
