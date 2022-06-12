JUNE 21: FarmLink is hosting an event designed to help local farming families improve inter-generational communication, manage family dynamics, and overcome adversity in their family farm businesses.
The event at the Temora Agricultural Innovation Centre will feature a series of 'kitchen table' discussions between farmers and farming families, sharing their experiences on the challenges they've faced in their family farm businesses, and the approaches they've used to overcome them.
All farmers are welcome to attend this kitchen table talk and help ask the big questions. The panel will cover a lot of ground, including the following talking points: 'In hindsight' - what advice would farmers give their younger selves, or what would they do differently if they had their time again, 'How do we all get on the same page?' - tips, tricks and advice on how to raise new ideas and propose changes to the farm business
JULY 14 to 17: The Australian Sheep and Wool Show will be held at Bendigo, Victoria. The Sheep Show Opening Times are; Friday 9am - 5pm, Saturday 9am - 5pm, Sunday 9am - 4pm, with the Merino ram sale on Sunday 1pm - 3pm.
AUGUST 20: Ganmain Show is a fun packed day out for the whole family. It's a country show with all of the nostalgia and excitement patrons enjoy.
AUGUST 21: The Annual Weethalle Show will be held at Teamster Drive and Showground Road, Weethalle.
AUGUST 27: The annual Barellan Show will be held.
SEPTEMBER 3: Narrandera Show will be at Elizabeth Street, Narrandera.
SEPTEMBER 4: Finley Show will be held at Tongs Street, Finley.
SEPTEMBER 9 and 10: Hay Show will be held at 75 Showground Road Hay.
SEPTEMBER 22 to OCTOBER 2: Royal Melbourne Show, after a two-year absence, the Show is gearing up for a return to capacity crowds as public excitement and anticipation build to levels not seen since the last time the Show was cancelled due to World War II.
SEPTEMBER 24: Temora Show will be held at Airport Street, Temora.
SEPTEMBER 26: Lockhart Show 2022 Show is themed "Lost Arts" with the showcasing of skills that have nearly disappeared such as Spinning, Spoon Making, Metal Art smithy, Jewellery making, Shearing, knitting & needlework demonstration plus lots more.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
