NEW leaders have been posted to key roles with AgShows NSW.
Peter Gooch of Kangaroo Valley is the new president and Jody Nelson Gleeson of Camden Haven and Jill Chapman of Hay have both been named as vice presidents.
Outgoing president Tim Capp said Mr Gooch's involvement with agricultural shows began through his mother's family who had poultry farms in Sydney. He has been involved in roles from commercial, the Young Woman and Rural Achiever competitions, and our education portfolio.
Mrs Chapman will continue on as vice president, with Jody Nelson-Gleeson, newly appointed to the second vice president role. Mrs Nelson Gleeson has been a director, secretary, and treasurer of local community organisations in a voluntary capacity, with particular involvement in agricultural shows, sporting events, resilience development, local government, and the emergency services sector.
Mrs Chapman held the position of Hay Show Society president from 2008 to 2018.
She has represented her show at regional level and is in her fourth term as President of Group 9. Mrs Chapman has been a director with the Agricultural Societies Council of NSW since February 2016 and during that time has been Chair of Commercial, Young Woman/Showgirl, Rural Achiever and now Education committee.
