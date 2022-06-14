THE search is on to find Australia's most talented and productive working dogs.
The Cobber Challenge Relay identifies that some dogs are stronger in the yards, and others in the field.
Advertisement
The aim is to identify the strongest "team" during 2022.
"We are thrilled that our competition is recognising teams of dogs, reflecting how they really operate on the farm," said Cobber marketing manager Kellie Savage.
The challenge runs from August 22 to September 11 and dogs will be assessed by using GPS technology.
In 2021 a Kelpie called Skyblue set a challenge distance record of 1012.6 kilometres throughout the three-week test period.
Dog owner Ben Jeffery said he loved being part of the competition. He has eight working dogs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.