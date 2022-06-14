A TOTAL of 3400 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said livestock agents sold significant less sheep and lambs, compared to the sale last week.
Advertisement
Not all the regular processors were present.
Buyers were operating in a softer market overall with some categories slipping up to $30/head. Insufficient numbers to quote all categories.
Very few trade lambs were offered with heavy weights just easing $5 selling from $190 to $194/head.
Dorper lambs were better supplied across the trade category with lambs selling to processors from $152 to $180/head.
Numbers increased across the heavy lambs but the competition was slow with lambs slipping $15 selling from $198 to $212/head.
Competition was slow again across the export types this along with lack of quality resulted in the market slipping $25 to $30/head.
Lambs sold from $215 to $256/head. Merino lambs were in good supply with supplementary fed heavy types selling from $190 to $215/head.
A small offering of light lambs suiting the processors slipped $5 to $6 selling from $139 to $151/head.
A small mixed offering of mutton was available following the softer trends.
Merino ewes sold from to $188 to $204/head and heavy crossbred ewes sold from $185 to $210/head.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.