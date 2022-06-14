The Rural

Griffith sheep and lamb market, June 10 2022

Updated June 14 2022 - 1:58am, first published 1:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MARKET DAY: A file image from the catwalk at Griffith sheep and lamb sale.

A TOTAL of 3400 sheep and lambs sold at Griffith on Friday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.