ORGANISERS of the 2022 Henty Machinery Field Days have called for exhibitors to register their interest in the upcoming event.
COVID-19 and the associated health restrictions has taken a toll on the event in recent times however, now the fixture is set to go ahead from September 20 to 22.
There's also a new attraction and change to the format in 2022.
Henty Machinery Field Days executive officer Belinda Anderson said Country music singer and I'm a Celebrity star Brooke McClymont and her Golden Guitar winning husband Adam Eckersley will take to the stage in a new ticketed event to be held after the gates close at 5pm on Wednesday, September 21.
The couple will be supported by Walla Walla farmer, singer, songwriter and The Voice entrant Danny Phegan and his Longreach band.
The field days will have all the usual attractions including the prestigious Henty Machine of the Year Award, the working sheep and yard dog trials, Country Lifestyle pavilion, Farm Gate Produce Market, Baker Seeds agronomy trials, helicopter joy rides, live entertainment, outdoor reptile show, the Natural Fibre Fashion Awards and vintage farm machinery display.
Entries have opened for the 2022 Henty Natural Fibre Fashion Awards with prizes valued at around $5500 and a new award this year for the Business Development Award: Australian Made Fibre.
The award aims to encourage designers with business aspirations to produce garments made with natural fibres.
Also back this year will be the exhibitor awards for Best Outdoor Large Commercial, Best Outdoor General, Best Indoor (Country Lifestyle and Farm Gate).
