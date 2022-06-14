A TOTAL of 48,700 sheep and lambs will sell at Wagga on June 16.
RLA will sell first with 5000 lambs and 1500 sheep, Francis 6600 lambs and 1500 sheep, Delta 2200 lambs and 1000 sheep, WMLP, 1000 lambs and 350 sheep, Blakes, 2000 lambs and 600 sheep, WRL, 1300 lambs and 300 sheep, Elders, 5500 lambs and 1850 sheep, Nutrien, 14,000 lambs and 1400 sheep and Rodwells 2100 lambs and 500 sheep.
