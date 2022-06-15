Voices in chorus about food security

A RUN of conference and agribusiness papers in recent times have all carried the same message, and that's the importance of food security.
Volatile weather patterns, high input costs and global instability, caused by the conflict in Ukraine, has put the spotlight on agriculture.
Advertisement
NSW food and agribusiness sector could be worth $50 billion in terms of value-adding and create 223,000 jobs by 2030 according to a new report.
NSW Farmers chief executive officer Pete Arkle said the Food and Agribusiness Growth Centre's (FIAL) Capturing the Prize for NSW report shows enormous potential for Australian farmers.
It found the sector employed 135,000 people but that could grow by 65 per cent if value-adding opportunities were realised.
"Nationally we've been talking about being a $100 billion industry by 2030, and FIAL's work shows we could double that number to $200 billion," Mr Arkle said.
However, there was a need to invest in value adding and ready-for sale products.
Wagga hosted the ABARES Regional Outlook Conference on Wednesday and issues on the agenda included adapting for sustainable growth and capturing value in agriculture.
Topics ranged from market analysis, climate trends, innovation aimed at driving business success and working with supply chains to capture high value.
The food security message was addressed by Dr Keith Suter, a global futurist and media commentator, when he spoke to a gathering of more than 120 people at the Forging New Horizons Pasture Agronomy Conference in Wagga.
While Russia is currently invading Ukraine Dr Suter said producers must not lose sight of the importance agriculture plays and what it means in the current conflict.
With Ukraine producing 70 per cent of sunflower oil exports, there was already disruption to world supply.
Fertiliser supplies had also been impacted and the energy crisis was exacerbated due to the war.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Rural journalist with Fairfax media based in the Riverina.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.