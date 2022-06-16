A TOTAL of 47,000 sheep and lambs sold at the Wagga market on Thursday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers declined slightly in a very mixed to plain offering.
There was a very good selection of trade and heavy lambs in the offering however, plainer and non-descript lambs were well supplied.
Not all export companies were active, however, major domestic processors upped the ante as the limited availability of well finished lambs is showing up at most selling centres.
There were only local restocking orders at the market and this rarely impacted on lighter weight lamb prices.
There was a magnificent selection of grain assisted trade lambs throughout the yarding which attracted all domestic buyers.
Lambs 21kg to 24kg sold up to $12 dearer, selling from $173 to $214/head to average 838c/kg cwt.
Lambs 24kg to 26kg gained $4 averaging 807c/kg cwt. Merino lambs sold to erratic demand with some pen lots showing the effects of the wintery conditions.
Merino lambs sold from $141 to $200/head. Lambs back to the paddock made from $100 to $178/head.
Extra heavy lambs over 30kg carcass weight are beginning to run at lower levels.
Buyers were not prepared to push sales resulting in prices holding firm.
Extra-heavy lamb weighing more than 30kg carcass weight topped at $292 to average 739c/kg cwt.
Lambs 26kg to 30kg sold $4 cheaper with buyers growing more selective as the sale progressed.
Extra-heavy Merino lambs ignited the bidding with the heavier pens selling from $230 to $278/head.
It was a very mixed yarding of mutton with larger numbers of light ewes.
A small group of processors were operating, with one major northern buyer dominating over most categories.
Heavy ewe mutton sold to solid mixed price trends averaging 609c to 620c/kg cwt.
Trade sheep were well supplied and buying competition was solid.
Trade sheep averaged 635c to 650c/kg. Light sheep varied greatly in price selling from $44 to $126/head.
