Griffith sheep and lamb sale report, June 17, 2022

Updated June 17 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:33am
TAKING THE BIDS: A file image from Griffith sheep and lamb market.

VENDORS sold 9400 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday, which was a big increase from the previous sale.

