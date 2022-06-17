VENDORS sold 9400 sheep and lambs at Griffith on Friday, which was a big increase from the previous sale.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Graeme Richard said lamb numbers jumped and the quality was very good with most of the yarding supplementary fed heavy and extra heavy lambs.
There were a few neat trade weights and only a limited number of stores.
Trade lambs were firm to $4 dearer with buyers keen to purchase 20 to 24kg lambs. Heavy and extra heavy lambs sold to a cheaper trend slipping $7 to $10/head.
Trade lambs to 24kg ranged from $161 to $189/head and averaged between 750c and 780c/kg with some plainer lambs in the mix.
Heavy lambs 24 to 26kg ranged from $184 to $210 and lambs 26 to 30kg cwt $193 to $239/head averaging 760c/kg cwt. Lambs over 30kg cwt sold to $300/head and averaged 720c to 740c/kg cwt. The best priced hogget reached $250/head.
Only a limited number of sheep were penned and prices were $4 to $5 cheaper. Medium and heavy weight Merino ewes sold from $158 to $198 and Merino wethers reached $205/head.
