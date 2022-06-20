A TOTAL of 3200 cattle went under the hammer at the Wagga Livestock Marketing Centre on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter, Leann Dax said numbers lifted after the Queens birthday public holiday last Monday.
It was a mixed yarding despite a significant portion of stock in secondary condition.
In the trade there were very few well finished stock weighing between 400 to 500kg.
All the usual buyers were in attendance however, not all operated fully.
Export and domestic processors were out bidded by lot feeders for the better presented younger stock.
Local restockers were competing but demand was subdued. In the trade sale quality was mixed with very few showing good fat cover and finish.
Heifers suitable for the trade averaged 529c/kg. Medium weight feeder heifers sold to weaker demand easing 10c to average 527c/kg.
Steers 400kg to 500kg suitable to feed on were well supplied and competition was patchy with the bulk averaging 570c/kg.
Heavy grown steers and bullocks purchased by processors were few. C3 and C4 steers sold from 422c to 470c/kg.
There were more than 700 cows penned and not all buyers operated to capacity. Heavy cows slipped 13c to 17c/kg making from 345c to 377c/kg.
The middle run of leaner types sold from 290c to 340c/kg.
