VENDORS sold 17,465 sheep and lambs at the Corowa market on Monday.
Meat and Livestock Australia market reporter Caroline Ronald said following a two-week break livestock agents penned an additional 5000 sheep and lambs with all weights and grades on offer.
There were some good supplementary fed heavy types, however, there was a significant tail end of unfinished lambs this sale.
The usual buying group were in attendance joined by restockers due to a large offering of light lambs suitable to turnout.
Trade lambs sold to erratic trends due to the mixture in quality slipping $13 to $18 overall.
Quality heavy trade lambs sold to reasonable demand from $193 to $213/head averaging 841c/kg cwt.
Competition was good across the heavy lambs and the quality was very good in places.
Lambs from 25kg to 26kg sold from $208 to $217/head.
The quality across the heavy export types was very mixed with buyer's keen to participate on lambs with shorter skins.
Extra-heavy export type lambs over 30kg were better supplied selling easing $12 selling from $235 to $258/head averaging 731c/kg cwt.
Another large offering of Merino lambs were available suiting restockers and processors.
Trade and heavy weights sold to weaker trends from $154 to $186/head.
Light Merinos back to the paddock sold from $57 to $134/head.
Heavy mutton dominated the sheep yarding with heavy cross bred ewes gaining $2 to $4 selling from $196 to $226/head.
Heavy Merino ewes slipped $10 making from $172 to $204/head.
MARKET QUOTES: Nick Derrick of Boweya sold 89 shorn lambs for $258. Tolmilson Ag of Daysdale sold 18 shorn lambs for $255.60. T Stanton of Daysdale sold 50 shorn lambs for $250.20. Moonarie Pty Ltd, of Finley sold 79 Merino lambs for $205. K Green, Corowa sold 47 Merino lambs for $200.
